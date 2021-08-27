As NASA’s Observatory nears launch, the James Webb Telescope faces off against Hubble.

NASA reported on Thursday that the James Webb Telescope has completed its final round of testing and is now being prepped for relocation to its launch site.

After preparations are completed in September, Webb, the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, will be transferred to its launch site in French Guiana, South America.

It will launch on an Ariane 5 rocket from the European Space Agency (ESA), however NASA has yet to confirm the exact date. The telescope has no restrictions on when it can launch, thus it can do so on practically any day of the year.

Webb will take a month to go to its orbital destination, which is around a million miles from Earth, and then gently unfold from its current tiny dimensions. Before staring into outer space, it will begin to power up and calibrate itself.

Webb’s first scientific activities are expected to begin roughly half a year after launch, and it will become NASA’s flagship astronomical observation tool.

“To me, launching Webb will be a significant life event—I’ll be elated of course when this is successful, but it will also be a time of deep personal introspection,” Mark Voyton, Webb observatory integration and test manager at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, said in a NASA press release on Thursday. That moment will be the culmination of twenty years of my life.”

Hubble versus Webb

Since its inception in the early 1990s, the Hubble Space Telescope has presented us with some of the most magnificent photographs of the cosmos. Webb, on the other hand, will be even better at peeking into deep space than its predecessor.

The James Webb Telescope is more sensitive and capable of covering a wider wavelength range than Hubble, allowing it to view further away—and thus further back in time—than Hubble.

Webb will also be able to search for the development of some of the first galaxies that have yet to be discovered.

The way telescopes view the universe differs as well. Unlike the Hubble telescope, which focuses on optical and UV light, Webb will focus on infrared light. This is the type of light that comes from the farthest reaches of space.

