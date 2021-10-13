As NASA’s observatory arrives at the lift-off site, when will the James Webb Telescope be launched?

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) of NASA arrived in French Guiana on Tuesday in preparation for its launch from Europe’s Spaceport.

After a 16-day, 5,800-mile journey from California to Port de Pariacabo on the Kourou River via the Panama Canal, JWST arrived at the territory—a French overseas territory—after completing a 16-day, 5,800-mile journey from California to Port de Pariacabo on the Kourou River.

The telescope is the world’s largest and most powerful space observatory, created by NASA in conjunction with the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA).

James Webb will be able to undertake observations that will reveal exciting new insights into our solar system, exoplanets orbiting faraway stars, and the mysterious origins and structures of our universe after he has been deployed.

In a statement, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said, “The James Webb Space Telescope is a tremendous achievement, built to revolutionize our vision of the universe and deliver extraordinary science.”

“With the power to show humanity the deepest depths of space that we have ever seen, Webb will peer back over 13 billion years to the light generated immediately after the Big Bang.” Thanks to the abilities and expertise of our incredible team, we are now extremely near to solving the secrets of the universe.” When will the James Webb Telescope be operational? The JWST is scheduled to launch on December 18, 2021, according to NASA, ESA, and the Canadian Space Agency. Lift-off could occur between 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. local time if conditions are favorable (7:45 a.m. and 10 a.m. EST.) However, if complications emerge due to weather, technical concerns, or other circumstances, the launch could be postponed.

The JWST will be launched into space atop a French Ariane 5 rocket and will be removed after 30 minutes. After then, the telescope will travel 930,000 miles away from Earth over the course of a month to reach its selected observation site.

The telescope will undergo extensive preparations from now until the launch date to guarantee that it is mission-ready.

In a statement, Gregory Robinson, JWST program director at NASA Headquarters, said, “Webb’s arrival at the launch site is a monumental occasion.” “We’re really excited to send the world’s next great observatory into deep space for the first time.” Webb has gone over the line. This is a condensed version of the information.