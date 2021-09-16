As Merkel steps down, Germans debate the country’s renowned fiscal discipline.

When Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government broke the debt ceiling and opened the taps to help the German economy weather the economic crisis, she promised to return to fiscal discipline as soon as possible.

However, as the post-Merkel period approaches, voters may have different thoughts.

In the last stretch before Merkel’s 16-year term ends on September 26, polls show her CDU-CSU coalition trailing the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD).

The conservatives have returned to their preferred attack lines in an attempt to change the tide.

CSU chairman Markus Soeder warned that the SPD’s top candidate, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, would be a “debt chancellor.”

The CDU’s economic policy spokesperson, conservative millionaire Friedrich Merz, predicted that taxpayers would end up footing the cost for an SPD-led government’s “free beer” plans.

Scholz has stated that he favors greater taxes for the wealthy and the reinstatement of a wealth tax in order to support much-needed investments in Europe’s largest economy.

Regardless of who wins, any future German government will face a “difficult choice” between “changing budgeting rules” to reflect economic realities or “dramatically decreasing the public deficit,” according to Patrick Artus, chief economist at Natixis.

During the pandemic, Germany’s once-balanced finances were flipped upside down, with Merkel’s government taking on 370 billion euros ($438 billion) in extra debt between 2020 and 2021.

This year, total governmental debt is likely to approach 70% of gross domestic product (GDP), up from 59.7% before the outbreak.

Merkel’s Germany is famed for its financial discipline – and for imposing it on other Europeans at times – but the pandemic spending forced her to waive the constitutionally mandated “debt brake” in 2009.

Except under “extraordinary circumstances” approved by parliament, the government is prohibited from borrowing more than 0.35 percent of its GDP.

The public deficit in the first three months of this year exceeded 80 billion euros, or 4.7 percent of GDP.

It’s a long way from Germany’s celebrated “black zero” budget – the abbreviated term for the country’s consistent attainment of fiscal balance between 2014 and 2019.

Merkel also led the European Union’s 800-billion-euro coronavirus recovery fund, which will be financed for the first time by joint borrowing, breaking a German red line on EU debt pooling.

However, European member states looking for a change in German debt attitudes as a result of the election may be disappointed.

As a battle rages over whether or not to. Brief News from Washington Newsday.