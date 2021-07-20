As Merkel pays a visit to flood victims in Belgium, the country observes a Day of Mourning.

Belgium observed a minute of silence in honor of the victims of the tragic floods that killed almost 200 people across Western Europe on Tuesday.

Heavy rains this week wreaked havoc on cities and villages across Europe, mostly in Belgium and Germany, where Chancellor Angela Merkel was visiting victims in one of the worst-affected locations.

In Belgium alone, at least 31 people were killed, with dozens more still missing or unaccounted for, while 165 people were slain in Germany, with rescuers still searching the rubble for corpses.

The number of persons reported missing in Belgium has decreased in the last two days as phone contact has been restored and more people have been located.

The clean-up is still ongoing to assist the hardest-hit areas in recovering from the scenes of devastation, which included dozens of homes collapsing and cars heaped on top of one another.

Although the waters have receded since Friday, employees and volunteers face a monumental challenge in clearing debris and assisting local communities in rebuilding their lives.

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium paid their respects at a fire station in Verviers, one of the worst-affected cities.

After sirens sounded in fire stations around the country, buses, trams, and metro trains in Brussels were halted for a moment of silence.

On government buildings, the Belgian tricolor was flown at half-mast, as was the European Union’s star-spangled flag surrounding the bloc’s headquarters in Brussels.

Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission’s chief, visited the area on Saturday and tweeted, “No words can depict the suffering and destruction wreaked.”

The day of sorrow comes ahead of Belgium’s national holiday on Wednesday, but the celebrations are expected to be somber given the country’s ongoing flood crisis.

Chancellor Angela Merkel began a visit to the damaged medieval village of Bad Munstereifel in neighboring Germany to meet victims of the flood who are still fighting to come to terms with their losses.

She was accompanied by Armin Laschet, the regional head of Merkel’s CDU party, who is expected to succeed her as chancellor in September elections.

The number of people who have gone missing in the country is unknown, owing to damaged communication networks.

As the scope of the flood disaster became obvious, concerns in Germany grew over whether enough had been done to warn communities in advance.

On Monday, the German government committed to enhance the country’s fire-warning systems, as a spokesman acknowledged that the tragedy had demonstrated. Brief News from Washington Newsday.