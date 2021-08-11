As Mediterranean wildfires spread, Algeria mourns the deaths of 65 people.

On Wednesday, firefighters, troops, and civilian volunteers battled blazes in woods across northern Algeria, as the country mourned the deaths of at least 65 people in the Mediterranean’s newest wildfires.

Soldiers assigned to assist overburdened emergency services in putting out a wave of more than 50 fires that erupted on Tuesday were responsible for 28 of the deaths, according to state television.

After so many fires started in such a short period of time, investigators said they suspect widespread arson. They’ve made multiple arrests, but haven’t revealed who they are or what their suspected intentions are.

On social media, images of stranded locals, panicked cattle, and forested hillsides reduced to charcoal stumps were shared, many with calls for assistance.

Villagers were seen feverishly trying to put out the spreading fires with homemade brooms in an effort to preserve their homes, according to AFP journalists.

In the tinder-dry conditions generated by a heat wave across North Africa and the wider Mediterranean, high winds fueled the rapid spread of the flames, according to fire officer Youcef Ould Mohamed of the state-run APS news agency.

According to emergency services spokesman Nassim Barnaoui, 69 distinct wildfires were still burning over 17 provinces on Wednesday.

The majority of the fires and 16 of the deaths occurred in the Tizi Ouzou area, which is located in Kabylie, a mostly Berber region east of Algiers.

Abdelhamid Boudraren, a shopkeeper from the village of Beni Yeni, said, “I left all my merchandise in my village and went to Tizi Ouzou with my wife and three children.”

“Fortunately, I own a flat in Tizi Ouzou’s center, where I’m holed up with my family and some neighbors.”

There have been increasing calls for aid convoys from the capital to be deployed to the worst-affected districts with food and medicine.

Several vehicles carrying aid donated by the public were seen heading to Tizi Ouzou on Wednesday, according to an AFP correspondent.

On Facebook, there was also a plea for volunteer doctors to help the city’s overburdened medical facilities.

Four people have been arrested for alleged arson, according to state media.

The hot wave in North Africa is expected to last until the end of the week, with temperatures hitting 46 degrees Celsius in Algeria (115 degrees Fahrenheit).

Tunisia’s capital, Tunis, set an all-time high temperature of 49 degrees Celsius (120 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday.

15 fires were recorded by Tunisian emergency services in the north and northwest, but no one was injured.

