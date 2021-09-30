As many as ten people die in Arizona from the West Nile Virus, which is spread by mosquitos.

The West Nile Virus killed ten individuals in Arizona in September, according to the state’s Department of Health Services.

The virus, which is normally spread by mosquito bites after the insect feeds on an infected bird and then bites a human, has been verified in 132 instances across the state. In the state, there are another 78 potential instances.

The majority of these incidents happened in Maricopa County, which also has the highest number of fatalities.

“We first saw West Nile virus in Maricopa County in 2003, and we’ve never seen more mosquitoes infected with the virus than we are seeing this year,” according to a Maricopa County news bulletin issued on September 20. “In addition, Maricopa County has reported 104 human West Nile virus cases and four deaths this season, which is more than the entire season in 2020.”

According to the alert, case counts are approaching those reported in 2019, the county’s second-highest year since 2004.

Pinal County likewise reported higher-than-usual West Nile Virus infections in a newsletter published on September 23. “Public Health has 22 instances under surveillance here in Pinal County,” state officials said. This is significantly higher than normal, considering the average number of cases per season has been 5 since 2016.”

Due to a reporting delay, instances of the virus will likely continue to be reported through October and into November, despite the fact that the mosquito season is still ongoing.

The West Nile Virus is the main cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The majority of persons who are infected with the virus will not show any signs or symptoms. Fever headaches, body aches, joint problems, vomiting, diarrhea, and rashes affect about 20% of persons infected with the virus.

While these people normally recover completely, the CDC warns that the weariness caused by this level of illness can continue for weeks.

The most severe strain of West Nile Virus can cause central nervous system symptoms. According to the CDC, encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) or meningitis (inflammation of the membranes that protect the brain and spinal cord) affects about 1 in 150 people. This is a condensed version of the information.