As lightning is predicted, a large western US blaze forces evacuations.

Drought-stricken western states braced for more wildfire destruction on Friday, as efforts to stop a massive inferno raging through southern Oregon faltered, and severe dry lightning storms were anticipated in California.

The Bootleg Fire near the Oregon-California border surged to 240,000 acres overnight, greater than New York City and by far the largest active blaze in the United States, while remaining only 7% contained.

“The Bootleg Fire perimeter is almost 200 miles long — that’s a huge amount of line to build and hold,” firefighter commander Rob Allen said.

“We are continuing to deploy all available resources, from dozers to air tankers, to engage where it is safe to do so, particularly as the hot, dry, and windy conditions are expected to deteriorate over the weekend.”

Late Thursday, more evacuation orders were issued as firefighters were forced to retreat from fast-moving flames and “severe fire conditions” to the east of the blaze, which started 10 days ago and has grown at a rate of 1,000 acres per hour since then.

Frank Lee Smith, an evacuated resident of Klamath County, Oregon, remarked, “I was out there.”

“I noticed the flames creeping up the edge of the bluff about a mile away and got the order to pack up and leave, so I grabbed what I could in the truck with the two dogs and we drove away.”

The fire also poses a threat to neighboring California’s electricity supply, threatening to knock off power to inhabitants, as it did in previous years when the state’s grid has been stretched.

Even while California battles its own fires, Governor Gavin Newsom stated that more troops would be dispatched to help combat the Oregon inferno, according to a statement from the governor’s office’s Emergency Services.

It went on to say that “climate change impacts are leading to wildfires that are becoming increasingly deadly and catastrophic across the Western United States.”

Wildfires sparked by dry lightning strikes are expected to be “quite high” in California this weekend, according to climate scientist Daniel Swain.

A tremendous succession of thousands of lightning strikes sparked last year’s August Complex fire, the largest in modern California history, which scorched an area the size of Delaware.

California brush is drier than it would be at its height in August or September due to a “long period of persistent and frequently record-breaking heat,” according to Swain of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

However, it’s “very doubtful” that there will be quite as much dry lightning. Brief News from Washington Newsday.