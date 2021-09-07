As Juntas take control of Mali, Chad, and Guinea, impunity reigns supreme.

Power grabs in West Africa have gained fresh impunity in the last year — in Chad, Mali, and, most lately, Guinea – leaving populations outraged and distressed.

“What good are constitutions, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), or international diplomacy if anything can happen?” Ahmed Sankare, a mobile phone salesman in Bamako, Mali, was curious.

As they did a year ago and again in May for Mali, ECOWAS and many voices in the international world condemned the coup in Guinea.

The message has been consistent: restore constitutional order, release inmates, and establish a date for elections.

However, Mali’s military remains in charge a year later, raising doubts about their vow to return the Sahel country to civilian control via elections in February 2022.

Idriss Deby Itno’s son assumed control in Chad after his father died fighting insurgents on April 20.

Former colonial power France, Chad’s key commercial and strategic partner, rapidly endorsed the new administration, refusing to refer to the event as a coup.

Colonel Assimi Goita in Bamako and General Idriss Deby in N’Djamena are the new presidents of Mali and Chad, respectively. The constitutions in both countries have been replaced by a “transition charter.”

“The international community has lost its leverage… by virtually kissing the son of the deceased president who has gained power in Mali, then in Chad,” said Peter J. Pham, a former US envoy to the Sahel.

“The US is the only major outside power that has suspended military assistance to Bamako until constitutional order is restored,” he said.

The International Crisis Group’s Jean-Herve Jezequel cautioned against assuming that the coups in Mali and Chad played a role in Guinea’s uprising.

“However, the way regional and international actors tolerated, even justified, the recent coups in Chad and Mali has definitely produced a suitable context for what transpired in Guinea,” he said.

Wakat Sera, a Burkinabe news outlet, highlighted comparisons between Guinea’s and Mali’s coups.

Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, the new strongman in Conakry, merely “recited the formula for power grabs by arms… like a recorder that all putchists everywhere utilize,” it claimed.

The coups in Mali and Chad, a top official in Bamako remarked on condition of anonymity, may have a “domino effect,” with troops everywhere thinking to themselves, “Why not us?”

“Experience informs us” in Guinea’s case. Brief News from Washington Newsday.