As Japan praises nuclear power, rising energy prices spark a debate in Europe.

Following the Fukushima tragedy in March 2011, Japan’s prime minister has advocated for the country’s return to nuclear power.

Only last week, Fumio Kishida was sworn in as Japan’s prime minister. “It’s vital that we reactivate nuclear power reactors,” he said at a parliamentary session on Monday, according to Reuters. Kishida has previously expressed his pro-nuclear stance, calling renewable energy “vital” but emphasizing the significance of nuclear power as a backup alternative.

Nuclear power has become a contentious topic in Japan since the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power facility was hit by an earthquake and tsunami ten years ago, resulting in one of the worst nuclear accidents in history.

Concerns about radioactive leaks caused the evacuation of nearly 100,000 individuals.

While the accident was eventually controlled and the facility was shut down by December of that year, there are still concerns about the over one million tons of wastewater that remains in storage, which was used to assist cool the plant and avoid further damage.

Following the March 2011 events, public trust in nuclear power declined, and Japan shut down nearly all of its 50 operating reactors. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, only nine reactors have reopened.

According to Kishida, Japan’s latent nuclear power potential might aid the country’s goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Japan isn’t the only country facing difficult nuclear power options. Europe, too, is split into pro- and anti-nuclear camps at the moment.

With Europe in the midst of an energy crisis and consumers facing higher bills, ten EU countries recently wrote to the European Commission requesting that nuclear power be recognized as a low-carbon energy source.

According to EuroNews, which has obtained a copy of the letter, the countries labeled nuclear energy a “key inexpensive, stable, and independent energy source,” led by France, which produces roughly 70% of its power through nuclear energy.

“The surge in energy prices has also revealed how critical it is to minimize our energy dependence on other nations as quickly as possible,” the letter reads.

However, not everyone in Europe is pro-nuclear. Germany led four other significant EU member states, Austria, Denmark, and Luxembourg, earlier this year.