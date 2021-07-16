As it heads north, a 1,400-pound Great White Shark pings off the coast of New Jersey.

Researchers from the maritime nonprofit OCEARCH fitted the shark, named Breton, with a tracking device. Every time the shark’s dorsal fin breaches the surface of the water, this tracking device, or tag, emits a “ping.” The device sends a signal to a satellite when this happens, allowing OCEARCH scientists to locate its location.

Breton is a 13.3-foot-long, 1,437-pound adult male great white shark. On September 12, 2020, OCEARCH scientists tagged the shark for the first time in the waters off the coast of Nova Scotia, Canada.

The shark was named after Cape Breton Island, which is located near the eastern extremity of Nova Scotia, by OCEARCH researchers.

Since 2007, the marine research organization has been tagging sharks all over the world. The data they gathered during that time suggested that Nova Scotia, as well as the waters near Cape Cod, Massachusetts, are major hotspots for great whites in the Northwest Atlantic.

Breton has gone hundreds of kilometers after being tagged in Canadian seas last year. The shark first proceeded south, swimming far into the Atlantic, before turning north in December 2020 and heading for the Florida shore.

Breton has begun his journey to the north! Off the coast of Cape May, New Jersey, lies a 13-foot, 1,437-pound male white shark.

The shark has spent the majority of its time swimming along the US east coast since arriving in Florida’s coastal waters in early 2021, and it now appears to be migrating northwards. The shark was spotted off the coast of Cape May, New Jersey, on July 12. It’s probable that it’s currently on its way to Nova Scotia.

Every year in the late summer and fall, white sharks congregate on Cape Cod and Nova Scotia to feast on the abundance of seals—and other prey—that are not accessible on the southeast coast, where they spend the rest of the year.

The importance of Canada to Northwest Atlantic white sharks is one of the most interesting recent discoveries about which we are constantly learning more," says OCEARCH's founding chairman.