As it feeds, the supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy hiccups.

The supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy may have sprung a leak, according to astronomers. This suggests that Sagittarius A* (Sgr A*), the Milky Way’s central star, may not be as peaceful as previously thought, and may be “hiccuping” as it swallows gas clouds.

The team, which included physicist Gerald Cecil of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, discovered evidence of a blowtorch-like jet pushing weakly into hydrogen clouds near the Milky Way’s center using the Hubble Space Telescope.

The researchers were unable to locate direct evidence of the jet, which NASA claims “splatters” this gas on occasion like a faulty hose aimed into a sand pile.

The discovery adds to the growing body of evidence suggesting our supermassive black hole, which has a mass of 4.1 million times that of the sun, is not fully dormant, but “hiccups” when dense gas clouds fall into it.

When neighboring black holes are surrounded by accretion discs of material drawn to them by their massive gravitational impact, this happens. While part of this material falls to the black hole’s surface over time, some of it is seized and pushed outwards by jets formed by tremendous magnetic fields.

Ionization occurs when these material jets are accompanied by energetic and strong radiation capable of removing electrons from atoms.

The team’s findings, which were published in The Astrophysical Journal, show that when a large object, such as a big gas cloud, approaches too close to our central supermassive black hole and is devoured, it belches forth a mini-jet.

In the area of Sgr A*, astronomers have already discovered signs of a southern jet of material pushing gas about. Cecil and his colleagues, on the other hand, wanted to discover if there was a mirror northern jet doing the same thing on the other side.

The researchers discovered a small feature in enormous gas bubbles near Sgr A* using data from the Atacama Large Millimeter/Submillimeter Array (ALMA) in northern Chile. They tracked this channel back 15 light years to the supermassive black hole’s center.

The Fermi bubbles were generated by an outburst from Sgr A* that occurred between 2 and 2. This is a condensed version of the information.