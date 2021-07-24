As it cleans up flood damage, China prepares for Typhoon In-Fa.

As areas of China struggled to recover from severe floods earlier this week, China shut down ports and railways on Saturday as it prepared for Typhoon In-Fa.

According to the official Xinhua news agency, In-Fa is expected to make landfall late Sunday in the eastern coastal province of Zhejiang near Shanghai.

According to China Railway, the storm has been given a level III alert, the third highest, and more than 100 trains traveling through the region have been canceled.

On Saturday, Shanghai authorities closed certain public parks and museums and issued a warning to citizens to “stop large-scale outdoor gatherings” and stay home.

Meanwhile, all container ship docks in Yangshan Port, south of Shanghai, have been shut down, and 150 vessels, including passenger and cargo ships, have been evacuated from the vicinity.

Authorities in central China’s Henan province are progressively removing and reopening highways blocked by automobiles and debris, after unprecedented floods killed at least 58 people this week.

The floods have impacted millions of people, with some being stuck for days without food or water and others being hoisted to safety in excavator buckets.

According to the Henan administration, more than 495,000 people have been evacuated, and the flooding has resulted in billions of dollars in losses.

On Saturday, Henan emergency response official Li Changxun warned that the province will need to clean and disinfect on a big scale to “ensure the calamity is not followed by an epidemic.”

State media and official social media sites have published photos. Rescue workers continued to shovel mud and remove downed trees across the province on Saturday.

Torrential rains dropped a year’s worth of rain on the hardest-hit city of Zhengzhou in only three days this week, killing at least a dozen people inside a subway train during rush hour on Tuesday as flooding trapped commuters in their compartments.

In-Fa is expected to bring further severe rains to sections of the province in the coming days, according to state media.

For millennia, China has experienced an annual flood season, but the record rainfall in Henan has spurred questions about how China’s towns might better prepare for extreme weather events, which experts say are occurring with more regularity and intensity as a result of climate change.

Rivers, dams, and reservoirs crisscross Henan province, many of which were built decades ago to manage floodwater and irrigate the agricultural region, but rising urbanization has put a pressure on existing drainage systems.