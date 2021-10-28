As India promotes ‘eco-miracle’ seaweed, women are leading the way.

Lakshmi Murgesan, dressed in a bright saree and shirt, dips into the azure waters off India’s southern coast to collect seaweed, which experts are hailing as a miracle crop capable of absorbing more carbon dioxide than trees.

India is the world’s third-largest carbon polluter, trailing only China and the United States, and it has yet to declare a target date for reaching net zero emissions.

Authorities, on the other hand, are investigating how seaweed farming could help cut greenhouse gas emissions, counteract ocean acidification, and improve the marine environment while also providing a sustainable life for marginalized coastal people.

“This is something I’m doing for my kids… Murgesan, who earns 20,000 rupees ($265) a month farming the fibrous macroalgae, said, “It takes a lot of hard work, but I am able to earn good profits after roughly four months of work.”

“I wouldn’t have been able to educate my children if I hadn’t done this,” she continued, smiling as she emerged from the seas in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu’s southern state.

Seaweed, according to M. Ganesan, a government marine expert, could be a solution because coastal habitats and wetlands absorb five times more carbon than terrestrial trees.

“It’s a miracle crop in a lot of respects; it’s environmentally benign, and it doesn’t require any land or fresh water.” “During photosynthetic processes, it takes carbon dioxide dissolved in water and oxygenates the entire marine ecosystem,” Ganesan told AFP.

India, which has an 8,000-kilometer (5,000-mile) coastline, is now hoping to increase annual production from 30,000 tons to over one million tons by 2025.

Seaweed production was valued at roughly $12 billion in 2019 and is predicted to reach $26 billion by 2025, with China and Indonesia accounting for 80% of the industry.

Murgesan is a member of a group of women who cultivate seaweed fronds on bamboo rafts before harvesting and drying them.

The tropical waters of Tamil Nadu are suitable for fishing, with one raft producing up to 200 kilos (440 pounds) in 45 days.

AquAgri, a private corporation that promotes algae culture in India, then sells the product in markets across the country as well as in the United States and Australia.

Seaweed is utilized in medicine, cosmetics, bio-fertilizer, and bio-fuel, and is popular in East and Southeast Asian cuisine.

“Seaweed is widely used as a crop bio-stimulant to boost productivity and yield. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.