As Hurricane Ida approaches the US Gulf Coast, there are evacuations and fears.

Hurricane Ida was on its way to hit New Orleans on Saturday, 16 years after Hurricane Katrina ravaged the southern US metropolis. Shop owners were boarding up their windows and evacuations were starting.

Only a few people remained on the streets of New Orleans, but many businesses had closed in preparation for what the National Weather Service described as a “very dangerous major storm.”

Austin Suriano, who was helping board up the windows of his father’s watch repair shop, said, “Everybody is terrified since it’s the anniversary of Katrina, and people didn’t take it seriously at the time.”

On Sunday, when Ida is expected to make landfall, it will be 16 years since Katrina flooded 80 percent of New Orleans, killed 1,800 people, and inflicted billions of dollars in damage.

President Joe Biden warned on Saturday that “Ida is evolving into a very, very dangerous storm,” as the storm grew to a Category 2 hurricane with sustained winds of 100 miles per hour and heavy rain.

People fleeing New Orleans and other cities blocked roadways heading north earlier in the day, prompting officials to advise residents to evacuate quickly or hunker down to weather the storm.

At the New Orleans airport, all Sunday flights have been canceled.

Tropical storm-force winds are likely to impact the area late Saturday, with Ida slamming into the shore Sunday afternoon or evening as a powerful Category Four hurricane with gusts of up to 140 miles per hour.

Ida, according to Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, will be one of the most severe hurricanes the state has seen since the 1850s.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell of New Orleans issued a statement warning citizens to take Ida seriously.

“Time is not on our side,” she said during a press conference. “It’s intensifying and growing quickly.”

As the fast-intensifying hurricane roared northward after pummeling western Cuba, Southern Louisiana was bracing for severe destruction and flooding.

New Orleans Homeland Security Director Collin Arnold warned reporters on Saturday that “extensive power loss is almost certain.” “I implore you to pay attention to this storm.”

Hundreds of emergency professionals, as well as food, water, and generators, have been dispatched to the area, according to Biden.

Shelters were being built around the region, but Louisiana has been one of the hardest impacted states by the Covid-19 outbreak, and Biden advised anyone going to a shelter to wear a mask and take precautions.

A "life-threatening storm surge" of up to 11 feet is expected near New York, according to the National Weather Service.