As homes become more environmentally friendly, French builders hammer through Covid.

According to an industry association, French builders were just as busy in the first half of this year as they were before the pandemic, as homeowners update their homes now that they spend more time at home.

Energy renovation climbed by 3.3 percent in the first half of the year, compared to the same period last year. Maintenance and remodeling expenditures increased by 2.2 percent overall.

According to Jean-Christophe Repon, head of the Confederation of Crafts and Small Building Companies, “being restricted and working from home has pushed French people to remodel their homes in order to live better” (Capeb).

According to Andreas Rudinger of think tank IDDRI, growth in energy renovation – which includes retrofitting and power-saving renovations – is critical to France reaching its climate change obligations, as buildings account for 28 percent of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Overall activity in the sector, which includes everything from home construction to energy upgrades, increased by 0.5 percent in the second half of 2019.

“When you consider the year we had in 2020, it’s exceptional,” Repon said, adding, however, that “growth is quite fragile.”

In 2020, the construction industry witnessed a record fall when the first lockdown halted work at numerous projects, prompting Capeb to warn of 20,000 job losses.

“We didn’t lose any employees in the end,” Repon added.

Far from it, according to him, as builders employing fewer than 20 employees added 26,000 employment in the year ending March 31.

On the flipside, new construction continues to be weak: it is down 1.8 percent in the first half of 2019.

Raw material shortages, such as wood, metals, and electronic components, are clouding the future, he said.

According to a survey conducted by Capeb and Xerfi, three-quarters of small builders believe material prices have increased, and more than half have seen supply problems.