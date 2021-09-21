As he vows to lead, Biden says the US is not seeking a “cold war.”

President Joe Biden warned the world on Tuesday that the US is not pursuing a new Cold War with China, vowing to shift away from post-9/11 conflicts and assume a global leadership role in crises ranging from climate change to Covid.

Despite tensions with Europe over France’s loss of a mega-contract, Biden committed to work to foster democracy and partnerships in his first address to the UN General Assembly as president.

The Biden administration has recognized a rising and authoritarian China as the greatest challenge of the twenty-first century, but he made it clear in his UN debut that he was not attempting to stir discord.

Biden stated, “We are not seeking a new Cold War or a world divided into rigid blocs.”

“Even if we have serious disagreements in other areas, the United States is eager to cooperate with any nation that steps up and pursues peaceful solutions to its challenges.”

Biden did not mention China by name, but he did express concern about human rights in Xinjiang, where experts estimate that over one million Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim communities are imprisoned.

In light of Covid-19 safeguards, Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a video address to the United Nations General Assembly later Tuesday.

After his contentious troop pullout from Afghanistan, where the Taliban quickly gained control, Biden called himself the first US president in 20 years who was not in charge of a war.

Instead, America is ushering in a “new era of unwavering diplomacy” in which military force must be the “final choice.”

“The goal must be clear and attainable, carried out with the informed permission of the American people and, whenever feasible, in conjunction with our allies,” Biden said from the UN rostrum, where previous US presidents, most notably George W. Bush, had pressed for military action.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned of deepening divisions between the United States and China in his address to the General Assembly, and urged engagement.

“I am concerned that our world is drifting toward two sets of economic, trade, financial, and technological regulations, two diverging approaches to artificial intelligence development – and, ultimately, two separate military and geopolitical strategies,” Guterres stated.

“This is a disaster waiting to happen. Unlike the Cold War, it would be far less predictable.”

For the first time in two years, the United Nations General Assembly is gathering in person, albeit in a limited capacity and with pandemic precautions.

The steps include switching the microphone after each speaker, which will undoubtedly be welcomed. Brief News from Washington Newsday.