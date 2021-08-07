As Greek fires rage, tens of thousands of people are forced to flee their homes, while rain saves Turkey.

As “nightmarish” forest fires burned in Greece Saturday, tens of thousands of visitors and residents were evacuated, and a dense cloud of smoke and ash hung above Athens, while heavy showers offered some relief to neighboring Turkey.

The fire department reported that at least 1,450 Greek firefighters and 15 aircraft were battling the conflagration, with reinforcements arriving from other nations.

The fires in Greece are expected to continue, with strong winds and temperatures as high as 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit) expected in certain areas on Saturday.

According to the European Forest Fire Information System, as of August 5, burned areas were 180 percent higher than the average for the period 2008-2020.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis promised, “When this nightmare summer is through, we will undo the harm as soon as possible.”

During the region’s worst heatwave in decades, Greece and Turkey have been battling deadly fires for more than a week. Extreme weather events have been connected to climate change by officials and researchers.

A draft UN report seen by AFP dubbed the Mediterranean region a “climate change hotspot,” warning that rising temperatures will exacerbate heatwaves, droughts, and fires in the future.

Two persons have died in Greece as a result of the flames, including Konstantinos Michalos, head of the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He was discovered unconscious in a factory in Krioneri, near Athens, and was subsequently pronounced dead.

During ten days of fires in Turkey, eight people were murdered and scores more were hospitalized.

However, officials in Antalya, Turkey’s coastal city, said the fires in the southwestern province, where it was raining on Saturday, were under control.

Heavy rains were anticipated to last until the afternoon in several places, including Manavgat, which was one of the hardest hit by the fires.

However, the situation around the tourist attraction of Mugla appears to be serious, with firefighting efforts continuing and at least three neighborhoods being told to evacuate.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli tweeted early Saturday that there had been over 200 fires in 47 of Turkey’s 81 provinces. In five provinces, thirteen fires are still burning.

According to the Greek fire service, fires were blazing on Saturday throughout the Attica peninsula, which encompasses Athens, Evia, the country’s second largest island, which is located east of the city, and the Peloponnese region in the southwest.

A ferocious flame tore over wide sections of pine forest north of Athens, prompting yet more hamlet evacuations overnight and spewing heavy, choking smoke. Brief News from Washington Newsday.