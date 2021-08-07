As Greece’s fires rage on, massive evacuations are taking place.

Thousands of visitors and residents were evacuated, and a heavy cloud of smoke and ash hovered over Athens on Saturday as forest fires burned for the 11th day in regions of Greece, killing two people.

According to the fire department, at least 1,450 Greek firemen, together with 15 aircraft, were battling the conflagration, with reinforcements arriving from other nations.

Strong winds and temperatures of up to 38 degrees C (100 degrees F) are expected in certain areas on Saturday, fueling the fires.

Greece and Turkey have been battling damaging flames for more than a week as the region experiences its worst heatwave in decades, with politicians and experts blaming climate change for the extreme weather.

A draft UN report seen by AFP dubbed the Mediterranean region a “climate change hotspot” and warned that rising temperatures would exacerbate heatwaves, droughts, and fires in the future.

According to the Greek fire service, fires were blazing on Saturday throughout the Attica peninsula, which encompasses Athens, Evia, the country’s second largest island, which is located east of the city, and the Peloponnese region in the southwest.

Konstantinos Michalos, the head of the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was one of two individuals assassinated in Greece.

He was discovered unresponsive in a Krioneri factory and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

A 38-year-old man from Ippokrateio, a town north of Athens engulfed in flames, died in hospital on Friday after being struck by a fallen electric pole while riding a moped.

During ten days of fire in Turkey, eight people were murdered and scores more were hospitalized.

A furious fire tore across extensive sections of pine forest north of Athens overnight, prompting yet more rural evacuations and spreading thick, suffocating smoke and ash all over the Greek city.

As a precaution, a section of a highway connecting Athens to the country’s north has been shut down, and migrant camps have been evacuated.

More than 1,300 people in the Evia town of Limni took ferry boats to escape the fires. Another 23 people were rescued from the beach at Rovies on Saturday morning.

More air support in the firefighting activities was requested by local officials on the island.

Another fire in the Peloponnese region forced some 5,000 visitors and inhabitants to leave.

On Saturday, Eleni Drakoulakou, the mayor of East Mani, informed ERT TV that half of the Peloponnese town had been burned down, blaming. Brief News from Washington Newsday.