As Germany’s “Queen of Europe” departs, there are fears of a void in the EU’s heart.

Angela Merkel’s departure from the stage has raised fears of a void in the European Union’s heart during these trying times, but there are also aspirations for a wind of change.

After 16 years as chancellor, the German leader has been called “Queen of Europe” by some observers, and tributes have been pouring in ahead of elections this weekend to determine a successor.

After guiding Europe through years of instability, including the financial crisis, migrant crisis, Brexit, and the coronavirus outbreak, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte hailed Merkel’s “enormous authority.”

Ursula von der Leyen, who served as Germany’s defense minister under Merkel, emphasized the importance of the former physicist’s analytical skills in breaking the deadlock in the EU negotiations.

Von der Leyen stated, “She can always place things in the context of the many years in Europe she helped shape.”

“And when we’ve reached a stalemate, she’ll often throw out an idea, and we’ll get rolling again. That will be missed.”

“Of certainly, her leaving leaves a void,” the European Policy Center’s Janis Emmanouilidis told AFP.

He referred to the departure of the EU’s current longest-serving leader as the “end of an era” for the 27-nation bloc.

Merkel’s ambitious lectures on Europe’s future will be forgotten by most.

Her much-touted image as a pragmatic manager, however, has seen her assist in maintaining unity within the EU through what Emmanouilidis has labeled a period of “constant crises.”

He praised her for demonstrating “continuity and determination,” attributes that have helped her become Europe’s preeminent leader.

“Before looking to replace her in this post, the next chancellor will have to establish himself.”

Merkel’s steady hand has earned her a favorable reputation across much of Europe.

In a poll conducted by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) in 12 EU nations, 41% of respondents stated they would vote for Merkel if she ran for the fake position of EU “president.”

According to the think-tank, “Merkel’s approach of seeking compromises between contending interests is a primary source of Berlin’s positive image.”

She has, however, been chastised for her handling of some major issues.

During the early 2010s eurozone financial crisis, Merkel was chastised for taking so long to help needy countries like Greece, raising fears of the single currency collapsing.

She received great public outrage in Greece for the wildly fluctuating conditions imposed on Athens. Brief News from Washington Newsday.