As Germany votes in the post-Merkel election, the race is wide open.

Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the center-left Social Democrats are locked in a tight contest for her crown as she prepares to exit politics.

The historic election brings Merkel’s 16-year reign to an end, ushering in a new phase of uncertainty for Germany, a symbol of stability.

According to opinion surveys, the fight for the chancellery is poised for a photo finish, with Merkel’s CDU-CSU conservative coalition polling at approximately 23%, slightly ahead of the centre-left Social Democrats on 25% – well within the margin of error.

“On Sunday, there will undoubtedly be some surprises,” said Nico Siegel, president of the Infratest Dimap polling firm.

Despite the SPD’s polling advantage, a conservative triumph “can’t be ruled out,” he said.

“The first-place race is wide open.”

Around 40% of Germany’s 60.4 million eligible voters have stated that they are unsure, while the same percentage have already voted by mail — including Merkel herself.

The race for the chancellery has come down to a two-man race between Finance Minister and Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz, 63, of the SPD, and CDU-Armin CSU’s Laschet, 60.

However, because both parties are likely to fall far short of the majority required to govern alone, weeks or perhaps months of tense coalition negotiations are possible.

After Germany’s most recent election in September 2017, it took the CDU-CSU until February to build a coalition with the SPD.

For a long time, Laschet, a charming but gaffe-prone moderate and longstanding Merkel friend, was the overwhelming favorite to succeed Merkel if the elderly chancellor stepped down.

After a series of gaffes during the summer, including being captured on camera laughing in the background during a memorial to the victims of Germany’s disastrous floods, his reputation began to dwindle.

Meanwhile, Scholz’s ratings began to increase as he avoided making such embarrassing mistakes, despite the fact that he had seemed down and out in the race at the start of the year.

Despite coming from a different political party than Merkel, Scholz has positioned himself as a safe pair of hands and the authentic Merkel continuity candidate.

Climate change, along with social justice, has been a major worry among voters in the run-up to the election.

The Green Party received a boost in support early this year after Annalena Baerbock, 40, was named as its presidential candidate. Brief News from Washington Newsday.