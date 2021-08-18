As France fights the Riviera Inferno, two people are killed.

Hundreds of firefighters battled for the third day on Wednesday to put out France’s worst summer blaze near the swanky Riviera resort of Saint-Tropez, which has killed two people and forced hundreds of residents and visitors to leave.

The fire is the latest in a string of blazes that have claimed lives in Greece, Turkey, Italy, and Algeria in recent weeks, with many officials blaming climate change for the deaths.

Since breaking out in the Plaine des Maures nature reserve near Saint-Tropez on Monday evening, the fire has charred 5,000 hectares in a region noted for its forests, wines, and animals.

The fire “had not expanded” during the night, but “that does not mean it is under control,” according to Franck Graciano, a spokesman for the Var fire service.

He explained, “We’ll do the same basic work as yesterday by dropping water on the crucial spots.”

Evence Richard, Var’s highest local official or prefect, said two people had been found dead, one of them was reportedly burnt in the village of Grimaud.

Investigators were attempting to identify the body, which had been terribly damaged to the point where “nothing can suggest whether it is a man or a woman,” according to prosecutor Patrice Camberou. He went on to say, “The house was completely destroyed by fire.”

Authorities say the other casualty was a guy.

According to Richard, twenty-four individuals were lightly hurt in the incident, including five firefighters.

“We will re-evaluate the situation at the end of the afternoon…,” Richard said of the thousands of people forced to flee their vacation homes and camping grounds. For the time being, though, a comeback is not on the cards.

To put out the fires, around 1,200 firemen were dispatched, with some utilizing high-pressure hoses and water-bombing planes and helicopters.

According to the Var prefecture, high temperatures and strong winds led local officials to evacuate over 7,000 people from their homes and campsites, with many of them seeking refuge in municipal buildings and schools.

There were 1,300 people camping at a campsite in Bormes-les-Mimosas, which is located south of Saint-Tropez.

Others escaped the village of La Garde-Freinet, but the fire department reported there were no additional evacuations overnight.

Cindy Thinesse, who escaped a campsite near Cavalaire on Monday evening, said, “We started smelling the smoke around 7 p.m., then we saw the flames on the hill.”

She told AFP, “We hesitated, but when we saw it, we decided to go.”

President Emmanuel Macron said, “The coming hours will be very decisive” for the firefighting effort. Brief News from Washington Newsday.