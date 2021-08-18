As France fights the Riviera Inferno, one person is killed.

Hundreds of firefighters battled for a third day on Wednesday to put out France’s worst summer blaze near the swanky Riviera resort of Saint-Tropez, which has claimed one life and prompted hundreds of residents and visitors to leave.

Since breaking out in the Plaine des Maures nature reserve on Monday evening, the fire has charred 5,000 hectares in a region noted for its forests, wines, and animals.

The fire “had not expanded” during the night, but “that does not mean it is under control,” according to Franck Graciano, a spokesman for the Var fire service.

He explained, “We’ll do the same basic work as yesterday by dropping water on the crucial spots.”

One person has died, according to local authorities, the first verified fatality from the blaze. The statement made no mention of the person’s identification or the manner in which they died.

Authorities said 22 individuals have been lightly hurt, including 19 who inhaled hazardous gases. A total of five members of the fire department have been lightly hurt.

To put out the fires, 1,200 firemen were dispatched, with some employing high-pressure hoses and water-bombing planes and helicopters.

According to the Var prefecture, high temperatures and strong winds led local officials to evacuate over 7,000 people from their homes and campsites, with many of them seeking refuge in municipal buildings and schools.

There were 1,300 people camping at a campsite in Bormes-les-Mimosas, which is located south of Saint-Tropez.

Others escaped the village of La-Garde-Freinet, but the fire department reported there were no further evacuations overnight.

Cindy Thinesse, who escaped a campsite near Cavalaire on Monday evening, said, “We started smelling the smoke around 7:00 pm, then we saw the flames on the hill.”

She told AFP, “We hesitated, but when we saw it, we decided to go.”

During a visit to first responders Tuesday evening, President Emmanuel Macron, who has been on vacation on the Mediterranean coast, stated, “The coming hours will be absolutely decisive” for the firefighting effort.

While Macron added that “the battle is still going on and the fire hasn’t been contained or stabilized,” he said that the firefighters’ bravery had allowed them to “escape the worst.”

Parts of Turkey, Bulgaria, Albania, Northern Macedonia, Greece, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Israel, Tunisia, Algeria, and Morocco have already been destroyed by large fires this year.

Seasonal wildfires have long been a problem in the Mediterranean basin, owing to the region’s dry and hot summer weather, but climate scientists warn that they may grow more prevalent in the future. Brief News from Washington Newsday.