As four first cases were reported in one day, which states have the Omicron COVID variant.

COVID’s Omicron variation has been found in at least 17 states in the United States, with many states reporting their first cases this weekend.

The first incidence in the United States was reported on December 1 in California, in a traveler who had returned from South Africa on November 22.

Since then, the variation has been discovered in a number of additional states, with at least four more reporting their first instances on Saturday, including Washington, Connecticut, Wisconsin, and Massachusetts.

California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Washington are among the states that have reported an Omicron case.

It’s possible, however, that the variation is circulating in other states but has yet to be discovered.

The Washington Department of Health said it has increased its lab capacity to detect the genetic markers linked to the Omicron variant in a statement confirming the state’s three new Omicron cases on Saturday.

“We highly recommend people to get vaccinated and boosters as soon as possible to maximize their level of protection from any variety,” Washington State Health Secretary Umair A. Shah stated.

And, according to Jeff Duchin, Seattle and King County’s health officer, now is a “excellent opportunity” to improve current strategies such as “high-quality masks indoors, improved interior air quality, and avoiding crowded indoor settings.”

Meanwhile, one case was reported in each of Connecticut, Wisconsin, and Massachusetts.

The World Health Organization (WHO) labeled Omicron a variant of concern on November 26 after experts voiced concern about the huge number of genetic changes the variant had compared to other COVID variants—around 50.

These alterations, according to scientists, could indicate that Omicron is more easily disseminated between humans or that it can withstand natural or vaccine-induced protection. However, lab testing is still being done to see if this is the case and, if so, to what amount.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services noted in a press statement on Saturday that determining these features and determining whether Omicron has an impact on illness severity might take “many weeks.”

In any case, in reaction to the recent U.S. outbreak, state health officials have recommended people to get vaccinated and booster doses to protect themselves against Omicron and other COVID strains. This is a condensed version of the information.