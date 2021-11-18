As floods ravage the Pacific Coast of Canada, the death toll is expected to rise.

After record rainfall on the Pacific coast caused a state of emergency on Wednesday, Canada is sending the military to aid evacuate and support towns affected by “catastrophic” floods, with the death toll anticipated to grow.

Downpours in British Columbia this week caught automobiles in mudslides, killing at least one person and leaving four others missing, forcing thousands of others to abandon their homes, and cutting off Vancouver and its port, according to officials.

In Washington, ahead of a meeting with his US and Mexican colleagues, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the severe rains created “historical and horrific flooding” that “has disturbed the lives and taken the lives of people across BC.”

“I can confirm that hundreds of personnel of the Canadian Armed Forces are currently en route to British Columbia to assist with everything from supplies to evacuation and whatever else is required,” he added.

Premier John Horgan of British Columbia declared a state of emergency and issued a travel ban, telling reporters that “catastrophic” rains, winds, and flooding had “devastated entire communities across our province.”

“In the next days, we expect to confirm even more fatalities,” he continued.

The harsh weather this week follows record-breaking summer heat in British Columbia, which killed over 500 people and devastated a community, as well as wildfires that destroyed a town.

“The effects of human-caused climate change are increasing the regularity of these catastrophes,” Horgan said only days after world leaders met in Glasgow for the COP26 climate conference.

The severe rains had stopped by Tuesday afternoon. A total of 300 motorists have been evacuated to safety after being trapped on highways due to mudslides, and a few evacuation orders have been removed.

“We’re not out of this yet,” said Henry Braun, mayor of hard-hit Abbotsford, east of Vancouver, at a press conference.

“We’re in deep doo doo if we have another weather event like we just had,” he warned.

Meanwhile, a woman’s body was retrieved from a mudslide near Lillooet, 250 kilometers (155 miles) northeast of Vancouver, prompting fresh searches for other victims.

Kathie Rennie, a driver, told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) that she witnessed “Everything was carried away by the entire side of the mountain collapsing and taking out these cars. Complete and utter panic.” “We have received a fourth missing person complaint relating to the Lillooet mudslide,” Staff Sergeant Janelle Shoihet told AFP late Wednesday. Residents struggled for food, heat, and water as the season’s first snow flurries fell over inland villages buried in muck and partially flooded.

As a result of supply chain interruptions, many grocery shop shelves were empty. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.