As fires ravage Western Canada, more people are fleeing.

Thousands of people fled fires in western Canada on Wednesday, with hundreds of military preparing to tackle this year’s virulent and early fires that are wreaking havoc across western North America.

Margo Wagner, the head of a district in the western province of British Columbia, who has found herself among the evacuees, stated, “I have a holiday trailer that is my new home.”

Her home in the province’s central Canim Lake rural area has been threatened by fire for the second time in four years.

Wildfires are threatening a number of cities in the United States south of the border, causing such harsh circumstances that the blazes have created their own weather, according to experts.

In California, Oregon, Montana, and Nevada, around 80 massive flames are now scorching hundreds of thousands of acres (hectares).

The Bootleg Fire in Oregon, which has burnt across an area of land the size of Los Angeles in in two weeks, is still the largest of them.

“The fire became so large and produced so much energy that it began to create its own weather,” Marcus Kauffman, an Oregon Department of Forestry specialist, told AFP, adding that the blaze “feeds on itself” and has even produced its own lightning.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Ian Yocum noted that firefighters’ efforts over the previous two weeks “have probably protected hundreds of houses” and that they “remain vigilant to the mission at hand.”

Several towns in adjacent California were evacuated as the Dixie Fire raged, a conflagration that may have been sparked by a tree falling on Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) cables.

Due to faulty lines, the firm pleaded guilty to homicide and triggering a fire in the nearby town of Paradise, California in 2018.

It stated on Wednesday that it plans to bury thousands of miles (kilometers) of electricity lines, beginning with those in fire-prone areas.

On Monday, British Columbia issued a state of emergency, requiring the evacuation of more than 5,700 people.

“We accomplished it in 2017 and we’ll do it again in 2021,” says the author. Is it a tense situation? Is it frightening? It is, without a doubt,” Wagner stated.

Weather conditions – particularly wind and heat – are not anticipated to help the more than 3,000 firemen already battling the blazes, so other nearby areas are bracing for the worst.