As fires ravage the Greek island, there are evacuations and despair.

Firefighters and residents in need On the Greek island of Evia, blazing flames scorched wide swaths of pine forest, forcing hundreds of people to abandon their homes.

“We have another difficult evening, another difficult night ahead of us,” said Nikos Hardalias, deputy minister of civil protection.

“On Evia, we have two big fire fronts, one in the north and one in the south,” Hardalias added, noting that the northern fire front was being pushed towards beach settlements by high winds.

For nearly two weeks, Greece and Turkey have been battling disastrous flames caused by the region’s worst heatwave in decades, which experts have linked to climate change.

Two people have died as a result of the flames in Greece, while eight have died in neighboring Turkey, with dozens more being hospitalized.

While rain gave some relief from the fires in Turkey over the weekend, Greece is still suffering from extreme heat.

According to Hardalias, 17 firefighting aircraft — planes and helicopters – were battling the blazes on Evia, Greece’s second largest island.

Evia is located just northeast of Athens, Greece’s capital. The Peloponnese region, to the southwest, has a stable situation, according to Hardalias. He noted that fires in a northern Athens suburb have subsided.

“Though the situation in Attica (which includes Athens) is improving, we are concerned about the risk of flare-ups,” Hardalias said.

On Sunday, rescuers sent a helicopter to the highly forested Mount Parnitha, just north of Athens, to transport a wounded firefighter.

A Pezetel firefighting plane crashed late Sunday on the Greek island of Zakynthos. According to the ANA news agency, the pilot is safe and sound.

The rocky scenery and dense pine forests that attract tourists to Evia are a firefighter’s nightmare. Thousands of hectares of land have been converted to ash as a result of the fire.

The Greek coastguard said that authorities continued to evacuate residents of Evia early Sunday, with another 349 individuals being transported to safety.

Young people battled across the sand at Pefki village’s beach, using chairs to transport mostly old and handicapped persons to a ship.

On Evia, 260 Greek firemen with 66 vehicles were battling the blazes, with 200 additional firefighters from Ukraine and Romania providing 23 vehicles and air support.

One fire service officer told the Eleftheros Typos newspaper that the heat from the fires on Evia and elsewhere was so severe that “the water from the hoses and the water-dropping aircraft was evaporating” before reaching the blazes.

