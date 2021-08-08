As fires ravage the Greek island, hundreds of people have fled and homes have been destroyed.

Hundreds of Greek firemen fought valiantly on Sunday to put out wildfires that scorched wide swaths of pine forest, destroyed homes, and caused tourists and people to evacuate the island of Evia.

Nikos Hardalias, Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, warned Sunday, “We have another rough evening, another difficult night ahead of us.”

“There are two big fire fronts on Evia, one in the north and the other in the south. “Blasts of wind drive the one in the north to the seaside settlements,” he continued.

He stated that 17 firefighting aircraft, including planes and helicopters, were combating the fires on Evia.

Evia is located just northeast of Athens, Greece’s capital. The Peloponnese region, to the southwest, has a stable situation, according to Hardalias. He noted that fires in a northern Athens suburb have subsided.

“The situation in Attica (which includes Athens) is improving, but we are concerned about the risk of flare-ups,” Hardalias said.

On Sunday, a helicopter was called to transfer an injured firefighter from Mount Parnitha, just north of Athens, where he was fighting a flare-up.

For nearly two weeks, Greece and Turkey have been battling disastrous flames caused by the region’s worst heatwave in decades, which experts have linked to climate change.

Two people have died as a result of the flames in Greece, while eight have died in neighboring Turkey, with dozens more being hospitalized.

While rain gave some relief from the fires in Turkey over the weekend, Greece is still suffering from extreme heat.

The rocky scenery and dense pine forests that attract tourists to Evia have become a nightmare for firefighters. Hundreds of hectares have been reduced to ashes, and thousands of homes have been damaged by the fire on Greece’s second largest island.

The Greek Coast Guard said that authorities continued to evacuate residents of Evia early Sunday, with another 349 individuals being transported to safety.

Young people trudged across the sand at Pefki Beach, using chairs to transport mostly old and crippled individuals to a ship.

260 Greek firefighters were combating the blazes on Evia with 66 vehicles, assisted by 200 more from Ukraine and Romania with 23 vehicles and air support.

One fire service officer told the Eleftheros Typos newspaper that the heat from the fires on Evia and elsewhere was so severe that “the water from the hoses and the water-dropping aircraft was evaporating” before reaching the blazes.

The efforts to put out the fires that erupted on the island were panned by local officials. Brief News from Washington Newsday.