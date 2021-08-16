As fires rage, Spain sizzles in scorching heat.

Hundreds of people were forced to abandon their homes in Spain’s central Avila province on Sunday as the country sweltered in record heat.

Winds of up to 70 kilometres per hour (54 miles per hour) over the Iberian peninsula have fueled the fire that has been raging in the city of Navalcruz since Saturday morning.

It currently has a circumference of more than 40 kilometers and may have burned more than 5,000 hectares (12,350 acres), according to Jose Angel Arranz, the Castilla y Leon region’s forestry director.

At least 600 people have been evacuated from five towns in the Avila district, which is located near the Sierra de Gredos mountain range, and more than 500 firemen are battling the inferno with the assistance of specialized aircraft.

Meanwhile, another fire in El Raso, 80 kilometers to the south, was still burning. It is rated two on a three-point scale of seriousness, just like the one in Navalcruz.

Since Saturday, emergency services and 12 firefighting planes have been battling a blaze in Azuebar, eastern Spain, that has burned more than 500 hectares, according to the Valencia regional administration.

A section of the Sierra de Espadan Natural Park is threatened by the fire.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed his solidarity with individuals who have been forced to flee their homes on Twitter.

Spain has been experiencing a heat wave since Wednesday, and the fires are raging as the official meteorological service (AEMET) reports what appears to be record temperatures.

Their preliminary data shows a high of 47.4 degrees Celsius (117.3 degrees Fahrenheit) in Cordoba, Spain, at 5 p.m. (1500 GMT).

That’s a tenth of a degree higher than the previous record, which was also set in July 2017.

According to AEMET spokesman Ruben del Campo, if confirmed, it would be the highest record reliably measured in Spain.

Despite the fact that temperatures are predicted to drop in the following days, numerous sections of the country, like Andalusia Murcia in the southeast, have experienced temperatures of over 45 degrees Celsius, according to Del Campo.

As a result, he described the heatwave as “possibly one of the most extreme ever experienced in Spain.”

Climate scientists have warned that human-caused global warming will result in greater temperatures and more extreme weather occurrences around the planet.

This summer has already seen heatwaves and wildfires in European nations such as Greece and Turkey.

According to the EPA, Spain saw twice as many heatwaves between 2011 and 2020 as it had in the previous three decades.

In the country of Spain. Brief News from Washington Newsday.