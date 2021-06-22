As fans share ‘Hodl’ memes, #Dogecoin is trending amid the crypto crash.

As the entire cryptocurrency market falls, Dogecoin has dropped to its lowest price in some weeks.

On Tuesday morning, the token was worth just over $0.20, down more than 20%. According to CoinMarketCap data, the coin went as low as $0.1665 in 24 hours, its lowest price in at least 30 days.

Nearly the last week, Dogecoin has likewise lost over 35% of its value. Its market capitalization, or the total value of all tokens in circulation, was estimated to be over $26.5 billion.

The price drop follows the cryptocurrency’s introduction on the Coinbase Pro trading platform earlier this month, which was accompanied by a significant increase in value at the time. The token was already available for purchase on the Robinhood exchange.

Dogecoin is a meme cryptocurrency that features the Shiba Inu dog breed as its mascot. It was created as a joke in 2013.

Fans of the cryptocurrency flocked to Twitter to share memes about the price decline, with some vowing to hold on to their tokens despite the price dip. Hodling is a term used in the bitcoin world to describe not selling.

Right now, #dogecoin has me beat, but I’m still going to HODL #cryptocrash photo.

twitter.com/LebZxsquk7

June 22, 2021 — Zak (@NovakiV2)

#cryptocrash memes while losing all my money#dogecoin pic.twitter.com/wYJjSDTFEj

— fullvikas (@not_vikash) June 22, 2021

IF I CAN HODL YOU CAN HODL!!! #DiamondHands this is the way #dogecoin we will rise again.. pic.twitter.com/39LYzqv702

— SlumDOGE Millionaire (@ProTheDoge) June 22, 2021

Dogecoin is among the victims of a recent crypto market bloodbath. Almost all of the top few dozen coins listed on CoinMarketCap were in the red on Tuesday, either over a 24 hour period or over the week. For most, it was both.

Bitcoin was down nearly 20 percent on the week. Ethereum was down over 3 percent on the day and more than 25 percent on the week.

SafeMoon, a popular alternative coin, was down by more than 10 percent on Tuesday despite fans pushing for a sustained price pump on Monday.

