As fans put pressure on Robinhood, the price of Shiba Inu cryptocurrency skyrockets after it was listed on Coinbase Pro.

After trading site Coinbase Pro stated that it is working on listing the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency, as well as the Chiliz and Keep Network tokens, the price of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency skyrocketed.

According to CoinMarketCap, the price of Shiba Inu went up roughly 27% on Wednesday AM EDT to $0.0000090, with a market worth of $3.5 billion.

Meanwhile, with a market worth of $2.1 billion, the Chiliz coin is up 26.7 percent to $0.35. With a market valuation of roughly $317 million, the Keep Network token went up 12.5 percent to $0.6.

The trading volume of all three tokens is increasing rapidly—a measure of how much cryptocurrency is traded in a 24-hour period.

The increase occurs as a petition to list Shina Inu on the trading platform Robinhood approaches 150,000 signatures. It’s been about a month since the petition was started.

Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Litecoin are currently supported by Robinhood.

Coinbase announced on Tuesday that the three cryptocurrency tokens would be available only for inbound transfers on Coinbase Pro, the company’s professional-level trading service.

It stated trading of the tokens would begin on Thursday, June 17 at 9 a.m. PT (12:00 p.m. EDT) if the coins had established adequate liquidity on the platform by then.

Trading will begin in three stages: post-only, limit-only, and full trading. “If one of the new order books does not fulfill our evaluation for a healthy and orderly market at any moment, we may maintain the book in one state for a longer length of time or suspend trading as per our Trading Rules,” Coinbase stated in a statement.

Liquidity is crucial in bitcoin and the wider world of finance. It is a measure of how easy it is to trade a given asset, such as a cryptocurrency token, without affecting its price.

For this reason traders tend to prefer markets or assets that have good liquidity, because it means it is easy to buy and sell on those markets, according to CoinMarketCap. On the other hand, it may be difficult to buy and sell tokens with bad liquidity. Bad liquidity may also. This is a brief summary.