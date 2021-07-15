As Europe is ravaged by storms, at least 45 people have died in Germany.

Heavy rains and floods wreaking havoc across Western Europe have killed at least 45 people in Germany and left many more missing, with numerous homes collapsing as a result of rising waters on Thursday.

Unusually severe rains also flooded neighboring Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Belgium, killing at least four people and forcing residents of one city to flee a riverside.

As rescue helicopters circled above, frantic inhabitants took safety on the roofs of their homes in Germany, which is undergoing one of the greatest weather disasters since WWII.

Annemarie Mueller, 65, said her town of Mayen had been entirely unprepared for the devastation as she stood on her balcony, looking out at her flooded garden and garage.

“Where did all this rain come from?” says the narrator. It’s insane,” she told AFP, describing floodwaters pouring down her street late at night.

“We feared it would tear the door down because it made such a huge noise and came down so quickly.”

On a visit to Washington, German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed her amazement at the humanitarian “catastrophe,” calling it a “tragedy” for the country.

She promised that the government would do “all in its power” to “save lives, avoid danger, and alleviate suffering” in the most difficult of circumstances.

Armin Laschet, the premier of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), has canceled a party conference in Bavaria to assess the damage in his state, Germany’s most populous, ahead of the September elections.

“We will stand behind the towns and people who have been impacted,” Laschet told reporters in Hagen, wearing rubber boots.

He emphasized the relationship between global warming and extreme weather and urged for “intensifying” worldwide efforts to combat climate change.

Climate change increases the danger and intensity of flooding from intense rainfall because a warmer atmosphere contains more water.

A police spokesman told AFP that 19 bodies were found in the area around the western town of Ahrweiler alone, with up to 70 people still missing.

Further north, the NRW district of Euskirchen recorded 15 fatalities. Six houses were carried away by flooding in the Schuld municipality, south of Bonn, killing four more people.

Several more bodies were discovered in flooded cellars throughout the area.

With more rain, the Rhineland-Palatinate state’s environment ministry warned that flooding on the Rhine and Moselle rivers would rise.

Approximately 200,000 households in NRW and Rhineland-Palatinate were without power.

For reporting, police established a crisis hotline.