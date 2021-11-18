As Elon Musk prepares for a January launch, here’s how SpaceX’s massive starship rocket stacks up against the competition.

Elon Musk has stated that SpaceX’s Starship rocket will make its first orbital mission in January or February if all goes according to plan.

According to Space.com, the founder and CEO said during a livestream at a meeting of the Space Studies Board and the Board on Physics and Astronomy on Wednesday that SpaceX plans to launch Starship 12 times in 2022, marking a significant step forward in the development of the massive Mars-bound rocket.

The Starship has been under development for some time, with prototypes conducting a series of high-altitude flight tests earlier in 2021, most of which ended in smoldering wreckages.

In May, one of the prototypes, SN15, successfully took off and landed. Since then, SpaceX has halted Starship test flights in order to focus on the construction of its Starbase launch pad, from which future Starships will take off.

SpaceX has yet to send a Starship prototype into orbit, and the booster stage has yet to be flight-tested. So far, all of the test flights have used roughly half of the rocket, with only a few engines firing.

This will change in January 2022, when SpaceX plans to fly the SN20 complete prototype, which will contain two stages and a total of 35 engines.

Starship, according to SpaceX, will be the most powerful launch vehicle ever created, with a booster stage capable of carrying more than 100 tons to low-Earth orbit (though SpaceX does not specify how much). It will be just around 400 feet tall in all.

It appears that SpaceX’s estimate will be right once Starship is launched.

The Space Launch System, or SLS, is NASA’s own gigantic rocket that will be at the heart of the agency’s Artemis moon program.

SLS, like Starship, has yet to take flight. As of Thursday morning, NASA’s website reported that it will produce 8.8 million pounds of thrust, “exerting greater power than any rocket ever.” Depending on which rocket launches first, this would contradict SpaceX’s claim. NASA is also aiming for an SLS launch in early 2022.

In its Block 1 version, which it will use on its forthcoming flight test, SLS reaches 322 feet tall. Depending on the circumstances. This is a condensed version of the information.