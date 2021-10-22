As Elon Musk eyes Mars, a video shows a SpaceX Raptor vacuum engine firing on a starship.

SpaceX has released a spectacular video of their Raptor vacuum engine burning for the first time on a Starship prototype.

Elon Musk’s company is developing a reusable launch system to transport people and goods to the moon, Mars, and beyond.

The Raptor vacuum engine was fired for the first time on Thursday night at SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

Two Raptor engines are presently installed in the 165-foot-tall SN20 Starship prototype that was engaged in Thursday’s firing test.

One is a normal Raptor engine suited to launch from Earth, while the other is a Raptor “vacuum” variation optimized for space flight.

According to NASASpaceflight.com, the brief “static fire” test took place at 8:16 p.m. EDT on Thursday, and it appears that only the single Raptor vacuum engine was involved.

The rocket engine can be seen momentarily burning in the footage shared to Twitter, lighting up the launch site in the fading twilight light.

NASASpaceflight.com stated that the corporation conducted a second static fire test later on Thursday evening at 9:18 p.m. EDT, which appeared to use both Raptor engines.

The in-development “Starship” launch system consists of a “Super Heavy” lower booster stage and a “Starship” upper stage that also serves as a long-duration mission spacecraft.

Elon Musk’s firm refers to the lower and upper stages as a whole as “Starship.”

Starship, which is totally reusable, will be the most powerful launch vehicle ever created, capable of transporting more than 100 metric tons into space, according to the corporation.

The total height of the launch system, including the lower and higher stages, will be roughly 394 feet.

Starship can transport satellites, payloads, crew, and cargo to “a variety of orbits and Earth, lunar, or Martian landing locations,” according to SpaceX.

In an information sheet, the corporation stated, “Fully-reusable Starship and Super Heavy systems are intended to allow for space-based activities that have not been conceivable since the retirement of the Space Shuttle and Space Transportation System or have never been possible before.”

In reality, for the Artemis moon program, NASA has chosen Starship as its first crewed lunar landing system.

The first stage will have 29 Raptor engines in its final form, while the upper stage will have 30. This is a condensed version of the information.