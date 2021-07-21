As downpours hit Central China, 12 people were killed in a flooded subway.

Authorities claimed 12 people died after torrential rains flooded a subway in Zhengzhou, central China, on Wednesday, as harrowing photographs showed commuters fighting chest-high water inside a train carriage.

Soldiers are spearheading the rescue effort in Henan, a city of more than 10 million people devastated by unprecedented rains that have flooded the streets and subway.

In a Weibo post, municipal officials stated the city had seen “a series of uncommon and heavy rainstorms, causing water to accumulate in Zhengzhou metro.”

According to the article, 12 people were killed, five were injured, and hundreds were rescued from the subway.

Passengers battled the fast-rising waves inside a train compartment in nerve-wracking photographs uploaded on social media, with local media reporting that rescuers were forced to break open the coach’s roof to bring people to safety.

Others showed pedestrians being rescued in Zhengzhou from rivers raging across the streets.

As communications to the city broke down, relatives outside the area made desperate pleas for information on China’s Weibo.

“Does the second floor appear to be in jeopardy? One person stated, “My folks live there, yet I can’t reach them on the phone.”

“I’m not sure what their condition is. When contacted by AFP, she merely gave her surname as Hou and stated she was in Tianjin and her parents were in Zhengzhou.

“I have a lot of anxiety.”

As floods continue to ravage Henan province, authorities have issued the highest degree of alert.

On Wednesday, as the disaster’s scope became clearer, the Chinese army warned that a troubled dam about an hour from Zhengzhou city “may collapse at any time” after being seriously damaged by torrential rains.

The People’s Liberation Army’s regional unit warned late Tuesday that the continuous rain had produced a 20-metre crack in the Yihetan dam in Luoyang, a city of approximately seven million people, with the possibility that it “may collapse at any time.”

The PLA’s Central Theater Command announced that soldiers had been dispatched to carry out an emergency response that included blasting and water diversion.

“On July 20, a 20-meter breach occurred at the Yihetan dam…. the riverside was severely damaged, and the dam might collapse at any time,” the statement read.

As the floodwaters spread over Henan, soldiers were dispatched to neighboring rivers to fortify embankments using sandbags.

Floods in China’s wet season inflict havoc, destroying highways, farms, and homes.

