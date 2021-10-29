As Detroit prepares to vote, where magic mushrooms are decriminalized in the United States.

Adults’ personal possession and therapeutic use of magic mushrooms should be decriminalized to the fullest extent permitted by state law, according to voters in Detroit, Michigan. The election will take place on Tuesday.

If Proposal E passes, such use will be categorized as one of the city’s “lowest enforcement” priorities.

A move like this would put Detroit in line with a number of other states that have made measures to relax restrictions on magic mushrooms, a drug that is gaining popularity for its possible therapeutic advantages as part of the so-called “psychedelic renaissance.”

In the United States, what is the legal status of magic mushrooms?

According to the Psychedelic Legalization & Decriminalization Tracker created by Calyx Law and Emerge Law Group, it is still illegal to cultivate or possess magic mushrooms at the federal level because they contain the Schedule I substances psilocin and psilocybin, so it is not technically accurate to say that they have been fully decriminalized anywhere in the country.

However, a number of towns and states in the United States have taken measures toward effective decriminalization, reducing the penalties for personal or therapeutic use of the drug and placing a lower priority on criminal punishment.

With the passing of Initiative 301 in May 2019, Denver, Colorado became the first city in the United States to deprioritize law enforcement for psilocybin mushroom possession. Personal possession of the chemical is listed as one of the city’s lowest law enforcement priorities, according to the program.

Drug possession penalties have also been decreased at the state level in Colorado, thanks to HB19-1263, which took effect in March 2020.

Following that, in 2019 and 2020, the cities of Oakland and Santa Cruz in California both enacted ordinances making personal use of some psychedelics, including magic mushrooms, a low priority for enforcement.

Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Washtenaw County, of which it is the seat, as well as the Massachusetts cities of Somerville, Cambridge, and Northampton, have all enacted similar legislation.

Residents of the District of Columbia voted in November 2020 to approve an initiative that would allow for “the investigation and arrest of persons 18 years of age or older for non-commercial planting, cultivating, purchasing, transporting, distributing, engaging in practices with, and/or possessing” psychoactive plants and fungi. This is a condensed version of the information.