As Delta’s dominance continues, a Texas hospital reports 50 Mu COVID cases.

According to local news outlets, some 50 cases of the Mu strain of COVID have been discovered in a Texas hospital.

It’s the latest variety to be designated as a variant of interest (VOI) by the World Health Organization (WHO), which updated its VOI list last week and named Mu. B.1.621 is another name for the variation.

Dr. Wesley Long, a clinical pathologist at Houston Methodist Hospital, told news station Click2Houston on Monday that after the WHO classified Mu, staff discovered “a few cases here and there dating back all the way till May.”

Data on Mu is currently few, while specialists have noted that it appears to have some alterations linked to virus benefits. According to Outbreak.info, hundreds of Mu samples have been sequenced in the United States.

However, health experts have stated that they are currently more concerned about the rogue Delta version, which has surpassed all other varieties in the United States to become the country’s practically single form.

Dr. Long told Fox 26 Houston that the hospital was “pulling some data” on the instances, but that given the lack of spread, they “probably don’t have what it takes to overtake the juggernaut that is the Delta variant.” According to the news agency, the hospital confirmed that there had been roughly 50 Mu cases reported there.

The Mu COVID variation was found in around 0.1 percent of sequenced COVID samples in the United States in the week ending September 4, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

On the other hand, the Delta variation was found in 98.9% of them. Another 0.1 percent was assigned to the Alpha variation, and another 0.7 percent was assigned to the “Other” categorization.

According to CNBC, Maria Van Kerkhove, a WHO COVID specialist, claimed in a news conference on Tuesday that the Mu variant was increasing in incidence in some South American countries while dropping in other areas of the world.

She went on to say that the Delta form is still the "most concerning" to her because of its greater transmissibility. Meanwhile, new varieties would have to compete with the "greatest," according to Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme.