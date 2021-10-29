As crypto tokens go head-to-head, the market capitalizations of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have been updated.

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin are competing for the largest cryptocurrency market cap, with the two currencies approaching a nearly similar overall value.

According to CoinMarketCap data as of Thursday morning, the price of Shiba Inu has increased by almost 160 percent in the last seven days.

The cryptocurrency token was worth roughly $0.00004 on Monday, but it had risen to a new all-time high of $0.000088 on Thursday AM UTC.

The token’s price has since dropped from that high, and as of 14:40 p.m. UTC (10:40 a.m. EDT), it was worth $0.000071, up around 12% in the preceding 24 hours.

It had a market capitalization of $42.4 billion, which was the total value of all Shiba Inu tokens in circulation. The total number of tokens in circulation was just about 550 trillion.

Dogecoin, meanwhile, rose with its rival on Thursday morning. The token was worth $0.30 at 15:40 p.m. BST, up more than 20% on the day.

Dogecoin’s market capitalization was $40.3 billion, with 131.8 billion Dogecoin tokens in circulation.

It’s unknown how long these numbers will remain unchanged.

The volatility nature of cryptocurrencies, as well as the hazards associated with trading them, has been previously cautioned by experts to The Washington Newsday.

Shiba Inu’s price increase appeared to be ignited this week after US billionaire Elon Musk was asked how much he had invested in the cryptocurrency by a Shiba Inu fan account on Twitter.

“None,” said Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX.

October 24, 2021— Elon Musk (@elonmusk)

Shiba Inu’s price dropped shortly after, but quickly recovered and continued on an upward trajectory, finally overtaking Dogecoin.

Dogecoin had been ahead of Shiba Inu in terms of market cap value until this week. Their roles have now been reversed.

This is despite Musk claiming that Dogecoin, along with Bitcoin and Ethereum, was one of the only cryptocurrency tokens in which he had invested. In a tweet on Sunday, he referred to Dogecoin as “the people’s crypto.”

Dogecoin began as a sort of cryptocurrency joke in 2013, but it quickly gained popularity and a large community, eventually becoming one of the most well-known cryptocurrencies.

