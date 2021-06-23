As Crypto Launches Wallet Beta Sign Up With NDA, SafeMoon Price Today

At 3:40 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, the cryptocurrency SafeMoon was down 4.65 percent on the day. SafeMoon supporters were invited to join up for the beta testing stage of the token’s future SafeMoon Wallet at the time of the drop.

According to CoinMarketCap, the token was worth $0.0000045 at the time of writing. The reason for the crypto’s downtime was unknown.

SafeMoon’s market value was at $2.6 billion, but its trading volume—a measure of how much cryptocurrency was moved in the previous 24 hours—was down 20% to $17.9 million. These values are all subject to change.

On Tuesday, the beta test sign-up form for the wallet went online. The wallet platform, according to Safemoon’s developers, will allow users to store and exchange their SafeMoon tokens.

To participate, users must agree to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA). The NDA’s stipulations aren’t entirely apparent.

A non-disclosure agreement (NDA) is a legally binding contract that ensures the secrecy of the parties involved. People who sign on generally promise not to reveal any sensitive information they may obtain in connection with the NDA.

NDAs are commonly signed between firms when they enter into a deal or endeavor with one another in the business world. In this scenario, an NDA could allow businesses to trade information without danger of it falling into the hands of competitors.

According to Investopedia, essential parts of an NDA include a definition of what constitutes confidential information; any exceptions; and the time periods involved.

The release of the form prompted a number of posts on the SafeMoon Reddit page as users urged others to abide by the NDA’s terms, if they are chosen to test the wallet.

“There might be some serious penalties for violating the NDA,” one user wrote in a thread. “I highly recommend people who sign the NDA take it seriously and abide by it.”

Another said people should not reveal whether they get selected to participate in the beta test at all in case they become a target, without stating why.

This website has contacted SafeMoon for comment.

SafeMoon is a new token that launched in March this year. Experts have warned This website. This is a brief summary.