As crunch talks loom, the Pacific is issuing an urgent call to action on climate change.

Pacific island leaders have encouraged developed countries to present plans for genuine action to upcoming climate negotiations, rather than just good intentions, giving a bleak picture of the environmental horrors they confront.

Low-lying Pacific states, according to Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, are facing the brunt of global warming’s effects, and their views must be heard at UN-brokered climate talks in Glasgow next month.

“For our sake and the sake of all humanity,” he said late Thursday at an EU-backed virtual summit, “little island developing states will use the full measure of our moral authority against major emitters who refuse to appear in Glasgow with firm promises.”

The COP26 meeting will bring together delegates from 196 countries and the European Union for the largest climate conference since the historic discussions in Paris in 2015.

According to Bainimarama, it must result in firm commitments to meet the Paris Agreement’s ambitious objective of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

The Fijian leader also called for a rapid phase-out of fossil fuels, saying Glasgow could not conclude with “a litany of good intentions.”

He stated, “The repercussions of inactivity are unimaginable.”

“The coastal belt of Bangladesh has lost entire islands as well as extensive swaths of shoreline from Lagos to Venice to Miami.

“Mass climate-driven migration, arid-region wildfire seasons that destroy homes, farms, ecosystems, and an unthinkable loss of biodiversity — the list of horrors goes on.”

President David Kabua of the Marshall Islands said it’s difficult for those who aren’t on the front lines of the issue to grasp how “urgent, pressing, and unavoidable” climate change is in the Pacific.

“The world must see that this cannot wait for my country and this region,” he said.

“We are confronted with the most difficult questions: which islands should be preserved, what happens when our people are forced to relocate against their will, and how will we preserve our culture?”

We require confirmation from the rest of the world, especially the major emitters, that our views and demands are being heard.”

Fiame Naomi Mata’afa of Samoa, who became the country’s first female prime minister in late July, said the greatest concern facing her people was climate change.

“We are already seeing more powerful and frequent tropical cyclones and droughts, as well as increasing heavy precipitation and flooding, as well as ocean warming and acidity,” she said.

“The consequences are harmful to our health, happiness, livelihoods, and way of life.”