As crises erupt, Blinken aims to demonstrate Africa’s commitment.

Even as crises in Ethiopia and Sudan put security front and center, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken launched his maiden trip to Sub-Saharan Africa on Wednesday, intending to demonstrate a broad commitment centered on democracy and climate change.

The senior US ambassador arrived in Kenya early Wednesday, one of America’s oldest allies in a region where China is making advances. Later, he’ll visit Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, and Senegal, a paragon of democratic stability.

Blinken’s travels in the early months were disrupted by Covid-19 restrictions and the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, but he has maintained virtual communication and President Joe Biden has invited Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta to the White House.

Blinken is eager to distinguish himself from former President Donald Trump, who made no secret of his disdain for Africa, becoming the first president in decades not to visit the continent and denigrating African immigrants.

The visit comes just weeks before Biden hosts a democratic conference in Washington, and it follows the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, where the Biden administration joined efforts to shift away from polluting fossil fuels.

“The present strategy” to Africa, according to senior State Department official Ervin Massinga, “underscores the focus on revitalisation of democracies as well as climate change and sustainable development.”

Blinken will also address strengthening African capacity to make Covid-19 vaccines, according to Massinga, a big drive in which Biden hopes to distinguish himself from China, which has aggressively marketed its own vaccines.

Blinken comes as the US intensifies engagement with Ethiopia and Sudan, two countries where it had previously seen optimism.

Ethiopia has long been a staunch US friend, but restrictions on food distribution to the northern Tigray region, where hundreds of thousands of people are facing famine-like circumstances, have alarmed the US.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government has been at odds with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front for over a year, with the latter pushing south in recent months and threatening to march on Addis Ababa.

“This is not the Ethiopia we expected to see two years ago, when we were hailing it as Africa’s fastest-growing economy,” said Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the United States’ ambassador to the United Nations.

Ethiopia has been removed from the landmark African Growth and Opportunity Act, thanks to Biden's efforts.