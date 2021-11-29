As COVID Variant Spreads, Omicron Crypto Hits All-Time High Amid Volatile Markets.

Over the last day, a cryptocurrency token with the same name as the Omicron COVID version has seen a jump in trading.

It comes after many days of news about the Omicron variant, which was recently identified as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization after being detected on November 9.

According to its tweets, a cryptocurrency project called after the Greek letter Omicron (OMIC) was established around November 2.

Trading data on OMIC can be found on cryptocurrency price tracking sites like CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko dating back to around November 8, when it was worth around $200 and a few tens of thousands of dollars were exchanged every day.

CoinMarketCap, on the other hand, shows that OMIC has climbed in price by approximately 90% in the last 24 hours, reaching around $634 as of 7 a.m. ET on Monday.

According to CoinGecko, the token’s price plummeted just as quickly, falling to $357 roughly an hour later.

Meanwhile, by 8 a.m., its trading volume—the amount of money transacted in a 24-hour period—had risen dramatically to over $700,000. According to CoinMarketCap, OMIC hit an all-time high of $692.11 on Sunday.

On Sunday, the token was up over 650 percent over the previous three days, according to cryptocurrency monitoring Twitter account CryptoWhale.

“If this isn’t a clue we’re in a big bubble, I don’t know what is,” it tweeted. A “bubble” is a term used in the cryptocurrency and financial worlds to describe an asset or market of assets that is valued higher than its real-world value and is based on speculation.

The Washington Newsday has previously reported on the hazards and dangers of cryptocurrency trading, including their typically unpredictable pricing. Cryptocurrency tokens have a reputation for fluctuating in value quickly.

The token is built on the Arbitrum cryptocurrency platform, according to a document from the mysterious OMIC team, and promises to be a “policy-controlled currency system.”

The team has been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

While the price of OMIC has risen, other tokens have suffered as a result of the current concern over the Omicron COVID variant—though The Washington Newsday cannot confirm whether this was a contributing reason.

Between Thursday and Friday last week, Bitcoin fell from almost $59,000 to less than $54,000. This is a condensed version of the information.