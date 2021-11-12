As COP26 misses its deadline, the United Kingdom becomes pessimistic.

As the COP26 summit in Glasgow stretched into overtime, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appealed to wealthy countries to put more “bucks on the table” to clinch a climate agreement.

Poorer countries have resisted calls to do more to reduce their own emissions in the absence of promised financial assistance to help them transition away from fossil fuels and adapt to climate change’s growing effects.

The standoff has prolonged the COP26 meeting past its scheduled conclusion time of 1800 GMT, with more wrangling predicted late Friday or maybe into the weekend.

However, Johnson stated that the Glasgow conference would not be sufficient to halt global warming.

He told reporters outside London, “We won’t clinch it all at COP, but we can start.”

He stated, “We do need to see the money on the table to enable the poor countries make the required changes.” “In the next few hours, that’s what needs to happen.” As warming-related calamities hit home around the world, delegates from over 200 countries are charged with keeping alive the 2015 Paris target of limiting temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, new language in a draft COP26 accord urged for governments to speed up “the phase-out of unabated coal power and wasteful fossil fuel subsidies.”

Although this was a gentler version of the wording than a previous draft, experts felt the inclusion of the fuels that are causing the climate problem was a significant step forward.

Coal plants that do not use carbon capture technology to offset some of their output are referred to as “unabated.”

The article requires that countries submit new climate promises next year.

In Glasgow, US climate envoy John Kerry warned that fossil fuel subsidies, including America’s, were “insane.”

He told delegates, “We believe this is existential.”

“It is not existential in the future for many of you; it is existential today. Today, people are dying. Today, the effects can be felt all over the world.” The draft text also expands on a demand for affluent countries to “at least double” their funding for adaptation by 2025, to help at-risk countries cope with climate change.

However, a flaw remains in the wealthier nations’ failure to fulfill a decade-old vow to provide $100 billion annually to help vulnerable countries prepare for the worst.

Kenya’s environment minister, Keriako Tobiko, warned delegates that the failure to meet the funding commitment had harmed trust.

Kenya's environment minister, Keriako Tobiko, warned delegates that the failure to meet the funding commitment had harmed trust.

"Our faith has been shattered for myself, for Kenya," he added.