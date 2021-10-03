As coalition negotiations begin, German parties meet.

After a close election, German political parties will begin exploratory discussions on Sunday in order to form the next government, with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) competing with Angela Merkel’s conservatives for the chancellery.

Last week, the SPD and its candidate Olaf Scholz received 25.7 percent of the vote, while Merkel’s CDU-CSU combination fell to an all-time low of 24.1 percent as she prepares to step down after 16 years in office.

The SPD now has the best chance of forming a government, but conservative leader Armin Laschet has promised to start coalition talks in a last-ditch bid to preserve the CDU-CSU in power.

In the complicated calculations for forming a coalition, the composition of the next German government largely depends on which of the two parties can persuade the Greens and the liberal FDP to join forces.

The SPD will meet with the FDP on Sunday afternoon and the Greens in the evening, in what Der Spiegel magazine has dubbed the “poker game for power.”

The CDU-CSU will face off against the FDP on Sunday evening and the Greens on Tuesday.

In a poll conducted for the ZDF broadcaster on Friday, 59 percent of respondents said they supported an SPD-Greens-FDP coalition, dubbed the “traffic-light” coalition after the parties’ colors.

Only 24% stated they preferred the CDU-led coalition, dubbed “Jamaica” after the colors of the country’s flag.

Scholz was backed by 76 percent of respondents, while Laschet was backed by only 13 percent.

Scholz remarked in an interview with Der Spiegel magazine on Friday that “every survey shows that people don’t want the (CDU-CSU) to be part of the next government.”

“The election outcome is unmistakable. “The CDU and CSU have been voted out in a historic defeat,” he declared.

The conservatives, on the other hand, are not giving up, with CSU general secretary Markus Blume saying on Friday that “Jamaica has a chance.”

The CSU, the conservative alliance’s smaller Bavarian member, had sparked outrage earlier this week by recognizing that Scholz had won the election and should be first in line to form a government.

The stance went counter to Laschet’s, who had not publicly congratulated Scholz and argued that “no party” – even the SPD – could claim a mandate to lead. Brief News from Washington Newsday.