As CDC and WHO Release Updates, Here’s What We Know About Omicron COVID Variant Symptoms.

A South African health expert told The Washington Newsday that the COVID Omicron variant’s symptoms appear to be comparable to prior strains of the virus. Following his remarks, health agencies such as the World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provided updates on the variant.

After being discovered last month, the variant has quickly spread around the world, and scientists are trying to figure out how dangerous it is. The first death linked to Omicron was revealed in the United Kingdom on Monday.

Early evidence suggests that Omicron is more transmissible than the Delta variation, which has successfully outcompeted other variants over the planet. The WHO reported on December 10 that it is still unclear if Omicron’s rapid expansion is due to immune resistance, intrinsic greater transmissibility, or a combination of both.

Some information on the symptoms produced by the Omicron variation has come from nations like South Africa, where some of the first samples were found.

“The symptoms associated with the Omicron variant are very similar to those associated with previous SARS-CoV-2 [COVID] variants, including fever, body aches (myalgia), cough, and shortness of breath in more severe disease,” Mbulelo Cabuko, director of the National Health Information System in South Africa, told The Washington Newsday on December 8.

“We’re still assessing the severity of the instances caused by the new variety and expect to have more information in the next week or two.”

On December 10, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released some preliminary data on symptoms.

Cough, weariness, congestion, and runny nose were the most commonly reported Omicron symptoms, according to the health ministry.

Fever, nausea, and a loss of taste and smell were observed by a lower proportion of individuals.

Based on data from 43 Omicron instances reported between December 1 and December 8, this conclusion was reached. One vaccinated patient was admitted to the hospital for two days, and no deaths had been reported as of yet, according to the CDC.

The vast majority of these cases (79%) occurred in patients who had received their first round of COVID immunizations at least 14 days before falling ill or testing positive, including 14 who had had. This is a condensed version of the information.