As Canadians vote in a pandemic election, Trudeau’s future is on the line.

Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is seeking re-election for a third term, is facing a strong challenge from rookie conservative leader Erin O’Toole in Monday’s election.

Trudeau called the election in the hopes of parlaying a successful Covid-19 vaccine rollout – one of the finest in the world – into a new mandate to lead the country out of the pandemic without having to rely on opposition party cooperation.

However, following a tumultuous five weeks of campaigning, the election appears to be headed for a repetition of the 2019 general election, which saw the one-time golden kid of Canadian politics cling to power while losing his majority in parliament.

Late in the campaign, after most public health restrictions were lifted this summer, an unexpected rise of Covid-19 cases lead by the Delta variety has thrown a kink in the gears.

Trudeau, now 49, has faced stiffer opponents and emerged unhurt.

But, after six years in power, his administration is exhibiting signs of wear and tear, and he’s fighting a losing battle to persuade Canadians to support his Liberals after falling short of the lofty goals he set for himself in his 2015 landslide victory.

“At the start of this campaign, the key ballot box question was whether the Liberals deserved to be in power,” said Daniel Beland, a politics professor at McGill University in Montreal.

“However, the question today is whether they are deserving of remaining in power.”

With roughly 31 percent of voting intentions each and four minor factions nipping at their heels going into the final stretch, the two main political parties that have dominated Canada since its 1867 confederation were neck and neck.

Voting in Canada’s six time zones was set to begin at 8:30 a.m. (1100 GMT) in the Atlantic island state of Newfoundland and end at 7 p.m. in westernmost British Columbia (0200 GMT).

An estimated 27 million Canadians will have the opportunity to vote for 338 members of Parliament. Trudeau’s Liberals need to win a majority of seats and at least 170 to preserve their majority.

Because of the epidemic, a large number of mail-in ballots (1.2 million) are expected, which means voting results may not be available until Monday evening.

Tim Powers, a pollster and longtime political strategist, urged against writing Trudeau off.

He told AFP, “I still think Justin Trudeau will win a minority government.”

"But is that a win for him?" he wondered aloud.