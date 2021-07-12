As Canada takes emergency measures, millions of people in the US West are sweating.

A second round of blazing hot temperatures impacted millions of people across the western United States and Canada on Sunday, with some roads closed, rail traffic hampered, and new evacuations requested.

With wildfires continuing to spread across Canada – including 50 new blazes in the last two days – the government has announced new emergency measures aimed at preventing more fires.

Over the weekend, scorching temperatures swept throughout much of the Pacific coast and as far inland as the western edge of the Rocky Mountains.

“A dangerous heat wave will affect much of the western United States, with record-breaking temperatures likely,” the National Weather Service said on its website on Sunday, while Canadian meteorologists predicted highs of around 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius) in parts of western Canada, well above seasonal norms.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Las Vegas matched its all-time high temperature of 117 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday — a temperature recorded in the desert entertainment city once in 1942 and three times since 2005.

It was only a few degrees colder there on Sunday, while Death Valley, California — generally the country’s hottest site – was projected to hit 126 degrees Fahrenheit.

Forecasters have issued an excessive heat warning for numerous more cities, including Phoenix in the south and San Jose, the Silicon Valley tech industry’s heartland south of San Francisco.

The sweltering weather this weekend comes on the heels of a heat wave that hit the western United States and Canada at the end of June.

In the Canadian province of British Columbia, the all-time daily temperature record was broken three days in a row due to the scorching circumstances.

Omar Alghabra, Canada’s transport minister, announced new emergency measures on Sunday intended at preventing more wildfires in the tinder-dry region, including measures to halt or reduce rail traffic.

Trains are a common cause of wildfires, especially when their spark-arresting systems aren’t kept in good working order.

Several roads and highways in the area have been closed because the government has declared a “extreme” wildfire risk across much of the province. There were still evacuation orders in place for a dozen towns or areas.

The Canadian government has dispatched investigators to Lytton, 150 miles (250 kilometers) northeast of Vancouver, to determine whether a passing cargo train was responsible for the late-June fire that burned 90% of the town.

The total death toll in British Columbia has yet to be determined, but it is expected to be in the hundreds.

As of Sunday morning, there were a total of.