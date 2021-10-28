As Biden pushes his domestic agenda, Democrats send mixed messages.

The White House and Democratic congressional leaders hurried to resolve outstanding disagreements on President Joe Biden’s massive social-spending package before he flew overseas on Wednesday, while numerous lawmakers said a deal by the end of the day appeared unlikely.

Biden’s domestic program was getting “closer to passing,” according to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, but a key centrist senator later slammed a new tax on billionaires to help pay for the $1.5-$2 trillion package as a non-starter.

As he heads to the G20 summit in Rome and the United Nations climate gathering in Glasgow, Biden aims to exploit the passing of the Build Back Better Act as proof that the United States is leading the world on global warming and other concerns.

Later in the day, the president was considering a stirring visit to Capitol Hill, and White House advisers were analyzing the situation “hour by hour,” according to his spokeswoman Jen Psaki.

Pelosi, the senior Democrat in the House, has given members until the end of Thursday to finalize the historic package, which addresses climate change, child care, pre-school education, and health care.

The massive package is critical to a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that would revolutionize US roads, bridges, and broadband access, which Biden had intended to secure before flying to Rome.

The proposals are related because House Democrats on the left are holding off on voting for Senate-passed infrastructure legislation until they see a final language for Build Back Better, their primary desire.

Weeks of talks between the party’s left and center have yet to yield a consensus on the social welfare package’s price tag, let alone the provisions it should include or how to pay for it.

In the 50-50 Senate, Biden has no votes to spare, so any Democrat can filibuster any bill, putting Biden’s domestic program in jeopardy.

Biden met with centrist senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin on Tuesday evening, both of whom had spent weeks whittling down the original $3.5 trillion top line to something closer to half that.

Although no significant progress was achieved, a White House official said the trio “made progress on top of what has been accomplished in recent days,” and the senators met with Biden aides again on Wednesday.

"According to the speaker, 90% of the Build Back Better Act has been completed, and we're just waiting for the final agreement from the two senators,"