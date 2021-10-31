As attention turns to Glasgow, the G20 disappoints on a key climate target.

The G20 major countries pledged on Sunday to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius, but disappointed leaders warned that more was required to make the UN climate talks in Glasgow a success.

The vow from world leaders following two days of negotiations in Rome, which began on Sunday, was “not enough,” according to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who warned of severe implications for the globe.

He warned reporters that if Glasgow failed, “the entire thing fails,” and that the G20 agreements were “drops in a quickly warming ocean.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was likewise disappointed with the G20 summit’s outcome, adding that he departed Rome “with my dreams unmet — but at least they are not buried.”

The G20 countries together account for about 80% of global carbon emissions, therefore a solid commitment to action was seen as critical to the success of the UN’s COP26.

The G20 reaffirmed its support for the landmark 2015 Paris climate accords’ aims to keep “the global average temperature increase well below 2 degrees Celsius and to pursue measures to reduce it to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels” in a final communique.

They stated that this would necessitate “real and effective steps and commitment by all countries, taking into account varied methods,” as well as coal action.

Experts argue that fulfilling the 1.5 degree objective will require cutting global emissions in half by 2030 and to “zero” by 2050 — but the G20 hasn’t established a hard deadline, instead stating that net zero will be achieved “by or around mid-century.”

The G20 talks were hosted by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who said he was “glad of these outcomes, but we must remember that this is only the beginning.”

More than 120 chiefs of state and government, including US Vice President Joe Biden, India’s Narendra Modi, and Australia’s Scott Morrison, were on their way from Rome to Glasgow.

By the end of 2021, the G20 leaders have agreed to stop funding new unabated coal plants abroad (those whose emissions have not been filtered).

Greenpeace, a global environmental organization, condemned the final statement as “weak, lacking both ambition and vision,” claiming that the G20 leaders “failed to meet the moment.”

“If the G20 was a dress rehearsal for COP26, world leaders fluffed their lines,” Jennifer Morgan, Executive Director of COP26, remarked.

