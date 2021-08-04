As Athens’ suburbs battle wildfires, thick smoke blankets the city.

Hundreds of firefighters, water-bombing planes, and helicopters battled forest fires near Athens on Tuesday, which forced the evacuation of towns and forced the closure of section of a key highway, according to officials.

A fire broke out near the foot of Mount Parnitha, 30 kilometers (20 miles) north of Athens, during a severe heat wave, casting dense smoke over the city.

According to the fire department, roughly 300 people had to be evacuated due to the approaching flames. Police said they assisted 70 people in fleeing fire-threatened homes.

In the evening, Civil Protection Minister Michalis Chryssohoidis told reporters, “Our goal is to preserve lives, hence the decision to evacuate communities.”

Hundreds of children were rescued from a summer camp outside the Athens suburb of Varympompi, according to local media, while the road connecting the capital to the north and south of the country was closed for safety concerns.

Seven water-bombing planes, five helicopters, 70 fire trucks, and over 500 firefighters were battling the blazes in a zone that included the former Greek royal family’s summer home of Tatoi and several monasteries, according to the fire department.

One person informed the Open TV channel that there was no breeze. “How come the firefighters couldn’t put out the fire soon enough?”

Because of the flames, NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo canceled a planned visit with fans in his hometown of Sepolia on Tuesday evening.

“We’re hoping there won’t be any casualties. Obviously, the celebration in Sepolia has been postponed,” the Greek-Nigerian tweeted.

On Tuesday, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias reported 40 active fires.

“We’re dealing with extraordinary conditions, with temperatures hovering around 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit),” he explained.

“The next few hours will be crucial. The heat wave will linger for a while, so people should stay vigilant.”

Climate warming, according to experts, is increasing the frequency and intensity of wildfires.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced this week that the country is experiencing the worst heatwave since 1987.

Three towns in the southern Peloponnese region, 300 kilometers from the capital, were evacuated when a fire broke out Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were also battling a blaze on the Aegean island of Kos.

A fire that erupted Saturday near Patras, 200 kilometers (125 miles) west of Athens, destroyed more than 3,000 hectares (7,400 acres) of pine and olive groves. On Monday, it was brought under control.

Since Sunday, a fire has been raging on the Greek island of Rhodes, close the Turkish coast, with firefighters fighting to gain the upper hand.