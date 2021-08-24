As Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook has proven the Steve Jobs acolytes wrong.

Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, celebrated a decade in office on Tuesday, August 24.

Cook, who had previously served as Apple’s chief operations officer, was little-known outside of Silicon Valley at the time of his hiring, despite being one of the most high-profile personalities in technology today.

Steve Jobs’ aura, mystique, and ingenuity guaranteed that his successor, whoever it was, would have a difficult time winning over Apple’s loyal followers.

Cook took up Jobs’ day-to-day tasks during Jobs’ leave of absence in 2011, and was widely regarded as a safe and reliable pair of hands.

In contrast to Jobs’ “amazing vision and leadership” and “unique insights, creativity, and inspiration,” Apple’s lukewarm press release announcing Cook’s hiring praised his “excellent performance…remarkable skill and sound judgment.”

The iPod, iPhone, and the newly announced iPad were all at their peak at the time, and Apple was well on its way to becoming the most valuable consumer-facing brand on the planet.

As a result, the company couldn’t have been in better health, but with that came unrealistic expectations.

From the beginning, there was widespread suspicion about an alleged “brain drain” headed by Steve Jobs acolytes. There were also concerns that Cook lacked the charisma and imagination necessary to keep Apple on top.

Cook moved to reassure Apple staff on August 25, 2011, that he intended to stick to the company’s traditions.

In an internal email, he stated, “Apple is not going to change.” “I am certain that our finest years are yet to come, and that by working together, we will continue to make Apple the magical place it is.”

Apple’s stock price dropped 5% on the same day, taking $10 billion off the company’s value.

Apple, of course, is operating on a far larger scale these days.

Cook oversaw the introduction of new product categories like as the Apple Watch and AirPods, as well as new services such as Apple Pay, and Apple became the world’s first trillion-dollar business under his leadership, up from around $350 billion at the time of Cook’s hiring.

There have been a few blunders along the way, including the lackluster Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, and Apple Card, but a lack of ambition hasn’t been the issue many had predicted.

Cook, who is a private person by nature. This is a condensed version of the information.